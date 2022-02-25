Banking

Sweden's Northvolt to turn Stora Enso paper mill into new gigafactory

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Esha Vaish

Battery maker Northvolt said on Friday it had agreed to buy the Kvarnsveden paper mill from forestry company Stora Enso and turn it into a new gigafactory.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Battery maker Northvolt said on Friday it had agreed to buy the Kvarnsveden paper mill from forestry company Stora Enso STERV.HE and turn it into a new gigafactory.

"The gigafactory is expected to start the first part of its operations in late 2024 and will employ up to 1,000 people," the Swedish company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular