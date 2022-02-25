Sweden's Northvolt to turn Stora Enso paper mill into new gigafactory

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Battery maker Northvolt said on Friday it had agreed to buy the Kvarnsveden paper mill from forestry company Stora Enso STERV.HE and turn it into a new gigafactory.

"The gigafactory is expected to start the first part of its operations in late 2024 and will employ up to 1,000 people," the Swedish company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

