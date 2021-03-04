Sweden's Nordax bids $2.1 bln for Bank Norwegian's owner

Contributors
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published

Sweden's Nordax Bank offered on Thursday to buy Oslo-listed Norwegian Finans Holding, the owner of Bank Norwegian, in a cash transaction valued at 17.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.10 billion).

Adds quote, detail

OSLO/STOCKHOLM, March 4 (Reuters) - Sweden's Nordax Bank offered on Thursday to buy Oslo-listed Norwegian Finans Holding NOFI.OL, the owner of Bank Norwegian, in a cash transaction valued at 17.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.10 billion).

The price of 95 Norwegian crowns per share represented a premium of 16.5% over Wednesday's close, Nordax said in a statement.

"Nordax strongly believes that Bank Norwegian will have excellent opportunities to further expand its business together with Nordax," the Swedish firm said.

Completion of the offer hinges on Nordax getting at least 50.1% of the shares in Norwegian Finans Holding (NFH), and the company has so far secured a stake of 22.7% in NFH from Nordic Capital Fund IX3 and Sampo SAMPO.HE.

"Launch of the offer will be subject to Nordax receiving access to and having completed a due diligence review of NFH, including its subsidiary Bank Norwegian AS, to its satisfaction," Nordax added.

($1 = 8.4887 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Helena Soderpalm in Stockholm, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70; Reuters Messaging: terje.solsvik.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More