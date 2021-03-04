Sweden's Nordax bids $2.1 bln for Bank Norwegian's owner

Adds quote, detail

OSLO/STOCKHOLM, March 4 (Reuters) - Sweden's Nordax Bank offered on Thursday to buy Oslo-listed Norwegian Finans Holding NOFI.OL, the owner of Bank Norwegian, in a cash transaction valued at 17.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.10 billion).

The price of 95 Norwegian crowns per share represented a premium of 16.5% over Wednesday's close, Nordax said in a statement.

"Nordax strongly believes that Bank Norwegian will have excellent opportunities to further expand its business together with Nordax," the Swedish firm said.

Completion of the offer hinges on Nordax getting at least 50.1% of the shares in Norwegian Finans Holding (NFH), and the company has so far secured a stake of 22.7% in NFH from Nordic Capital Fund IX3 and Sampo SAMPO.HE.

"Launch of the offer will be subject to Nordax receiving access to and having completed a due diligence review of NFH, including its subsidiary Bank Norwegian AS, to its satisfaction," Nordax added.

($1 = 8.4887 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Helena Soderpalm in Stockholm, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

