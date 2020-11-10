Sweden's NENT to launch Viaplay in United States, considers equity raise

STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Media company Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) NENTb.ST said on Tuesday it would launch its streaming service Viaplay in the United States and Poland next year, and would target reaching 10.5 million subscribers for the service by 2025.

The company, which also said it would launch Viaplay in 5 additional markets before the end of 2023, said it was considering a potential equity raise of more than 3.5 billion Swedish crowns ($405.85 million) to finance international expansion and increase liquidity.

"Viaplay is a proven Nordic success story and we are now ready to expand internationally and become the European streaming champion," NENT CEO Anders Jensen said in a statement.

($1 = 8.6238 Swedish crowns)

