Sweden's NENT reports 33% jump in subscribers

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Swedish media group NENT NENTb.ST on Tuesday reported a 33% rise in subscribers for its streaming service Viaplay in the fourth quarter as it expanded to more countries while competing with bigger rivals Netflix NFLX.O and Disney+ DIS.N.

Viaplay's subscribers rose to 4 million in the quarter.

Adjusted operating income fell to 121 million Swedish crowns ($13.2 million) compared with 426 million a year ago, including a 219 million impact due to Viaplay's international expansion.

($1 = 9.1407 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

