Sweden's NENT reports 28% jump in subscribers

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish media group NENT's NENTb.ST subscribers of its streaming service Viaplay rose 28% in the third quarter as it expanded to more countries competing with global rivals such as Netflix NFLX.O and Disney+ DIS.N.

Viaplay's subscribers rose to 3.6 million. Adjusted operating income fell to 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.33 million) compared with 176 million a year ago, including a 200 million impact due to Viaplay's international expansion.

($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

