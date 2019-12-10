Sweden's NENT flags $73 mln Q4 charge for write-downs, job cuts

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sweden's Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) NENTb.ST said on Tuesday it would take a 700 million crown ($72.72 million) one-off charge in the fourth quarter related to staff cuts and writedowns of free-TV content.

NENT, which owns subscriber-based streaming service Viaplay, and also offers free and pay TV as well as radio, said the job cuts would lead to 250 million crowns in annual savings, with most of the impact expected next year.

"The savings achieved will offset currency headwinds and enable us to continue to invest in the expansion of Viaplay," NENT CEO Anders Jensen said in a statement.

The company said the staff cuts were related to its new operating model, effective from October 1, and that it had decided to write down the value of certain free-TV content and other assets as a result.

"This primarily reflects the ongoing change in the type of content that NENT Group shows, and the fact that historic free-TV output deals with long term series commitments have limited remaining value", it said.

NENT said it still expected profitable growth in 2020.

($1 = 9.6261 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

