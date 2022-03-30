US Markets
NFLX

Sweden's NENT aims to change name to Viaplay

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) will suggest to shareholders a change of name to Viaplay Group, after its growing streaming service, it said on Wednesday.

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) will suggest to shareholders a change of name to Viaplay Group, after its growing streaming service, it said on Wednesday.

The Swedish media group has a strategic focus on rolling out Viaplay to more markets, taking on global players such as Netflix NFLX.O and Disney+ DIS.N.

"Viaplay is NENT Group's most recognisable brand and the only one present in all its markets, and the company's largest single revenue-generating unit," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX DIS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular