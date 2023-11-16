News & Insights

US Markets

Sweden's NATO bid delayed in Turkish parliament

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 16, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

By Huseyin Hayatsever

ANKARA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish parliament's foreign affairs commission delayed a vote on Sweden's NATO membership bid on Thursday, in a rare move putting off enlarging the Western alliance after 18 months of waiting in which Ankara demanded terror-related concessions from Stockholm.

Chairman Fuat Oktay said the commission, which is controlled by President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party, will hold further talks and may bring the bill back on its agenda next week - but he did not set a clear timeline.

"For all of our lawmakers to approve Sweden's NATO membership, they need to be fully convinced. We will discuss all of these in our (next) commission meeting (on the issue)," Oktay said after hours of debate.

The commission can pass bills by a simple majority. It may invite the Swedish ambassador to brief lawmakers if needed and if parliament's regulations allow it, Oktay added.

Sweden and Finland requested to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in May of last year in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Erdogan raised objections at the time to both requests over what he said was the Nordic nations' protection of those Turkey deems terrorists, and over their defence trade embargoes. Turkey endorsed Finland's bid in April but has kept Sweden waiting.

While NATO member Hungary has also not ratified Sweden's membership, Turkey is seen as the main roadblock to adding Sweden to the military alliance and bolstering its defences in the Baltic Sea region.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.