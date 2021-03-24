Sweden's MTG to buy New Zealand-based Ninja Kiwi

STOCKHOLM, March 24 (Reuters) - E-sports and gaming group MTG MTGb.ST has agreed to buy mobile games developer Ninja Kiwi for about 1.6 billion crowns ($186 million) to broaden its gaming portfolio, it said on Wednesday.

The Swedish company said in a separate statement that it was raising 1.1 billion crowns in a directed share issue, of which investment firm Atairos would cover about 50%, to finance the deal.

MTG said in January that it had entered a non-binding arrangement to buy an unidentified mobile games developer with an initial purchase price of about $130 million to $150 million.

($1 = 8.5796 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm Editing by David Goodman )

