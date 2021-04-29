Sweden's MTG posts Q1 profit rise, but pandemic continues to hurt

Colm Fulton Reuters
STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish e-sports and gaming firm MTG MTGb.ST on Thursday reported a rise in earnings, but said its business continued to be adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as live audience events remain postponed.

The company said its first-quarter adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) rose to 100 million Swedish crowns ($12.00 million) from a 21 million loss a year earlier, while sales increased slightly to 1 billion crowns from 924 million.

($1 = 8.3353 Swedish crowns)

