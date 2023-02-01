Markets
XOS

Sweden's Loomis To Buy 150 Electric Armored Vehicles From Xos For U.S. Market

February 01, 2023 — 03:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sweden's Loomis AB on Wednesday announced the signing of agreement with Xos, Inc. (XOS) for the delivery of 150 armored electric vehicles or EVs for the U.S. market.

The ordered vehicles would be delivered gradually during the year and entered into operations from the second half of 2023.

Loomis plans to continue to invest in electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as switch to lighter and safer vehicles as the vehicle fleet is renewed globally.

By the end of 2022, Loomis had 20 armored EVs in the US from the same supplier.

The company said the order for additional EVs in the US is an important step to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels.

Loomis' largest climate impact comes from transportation and the company is committed to reducing its fleet emissions.

Shares of Loomis are currently trading in the Stockholm exchange at 316.60 SEK, up 1.80 percent from the previous close.

