World Markets

Sweden's Klarna to lay off 10% of staff, Dagens Industri reports

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Swedish payments company Klarna will lay off about 10% of its 7,000 employees, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Monday, as the fast-growing firm looks to balance its books ahead of a new financing round.

STOCKHOLM, May 23 (Reuters) - Swedish payments company Klarna will lay off about 10% of its 7,000 employees, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Monday, as the fast-growing firm looks to balance its books ahead of a new financing round.

The news was delivered to employees through a recorded message on Monday. The company, which offers a buy now, pay later service, made operating losses of 6.58 billion Swedish crowns ($689 million) in 2021.

Klarna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tech startup is looking to raise up to 10 billion crowns in a new financing round, Dagens Industri says.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander Editing by David Goodman )

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular