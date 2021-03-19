Sweden's Kinnevik picks Baillie Gifford's Anderson as new chairman

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Swedish investment firm Kinnevik KINVb.ST said on Friday it was proposing James Anderson as its new chairman, after Dame Amelia Fawcett said in November she would not be available for re-election.

Anderson, born in 1959, will retire from his position at asset manager Baillie Gifford, where he became partner in 1987, during the first half of 2022, Kinnevik said in a statement.

It added that it was also proposing Harald Mix, CEO of Altor Equity Partners, as new director of the board, while Henrik Poulsen and Wilhelm Klingspor would not stand for re-election.

Kinnevik's shareholders include Sweden's wealthy Stenbeck family.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.