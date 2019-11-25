Sweden's Husqvarna flags 200 mln crown restructuring charge in Q4

STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Husqvarna HUSQb.ST, the world's biggest maker of gardening power tools, will book a 200 million crown ($20.78 million) restructuring charge in the fourth quarter as it moves to cut costs by another 150 million crowns a year, it said on Monday.

The company said the savings, of which the majority would be realised in 2020 and the remainder in 2021, would mainly be within its core Husqvarna division.

Chief Executive Kai Warn said the company had been focusing on growing its profitable growth segments and exiting unprofitable businesses since 2018.

He added associated savings of around 250 million crowns had "by and large already been achieved this year".

"In 2020 we plan to exit further unprofitable business, representing net sales of about 2.2 billion crowns," Warn said in a statement.

Husqvarna said in September it would stick to an operating margin target of above 10%. In 2018, the operating margin excluding items affecting comparability shrank to 7.9% from 9.6%.

The rival to Deere & Company, Black & Decker SWK.N, Honda Motor 7267.T and Fiskars FSKRS.HE posted a smaller than expected third-quarter operating profit last month and said weakened demand in North America had hit sales.

($1 = 9.6261 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Jan Harvey)

