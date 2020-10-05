Sweden's Hexpol says Q3 profit above market expectations

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Swedish polymers group Hexpol HPOLb.ST expects its adjusted operating profit for the third quarter to come in well above market expectations, boosted by higher volumes versus the previous quarter as well as reduced costs, it said in a statement on Monday.

The company, which has big exposure to the automotive industry, said it expected its quarterly operating profit to be 560-590 million Swedish crowns, versus 583 million crowns ($65 million) in the year-ago quarter.

Hexpol, which will publish its full earnings report on October 23, said third-quarter sales were seen in line market expectations.

($1 = 8.9064 Swedish crowns)

