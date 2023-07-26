News & Insights

Sweden's Hexagon Q2 profit beats forecast

July 26, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, July 26 (Reuters) - Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon HEXAb.ST on Wednesday beat second-quarter adjusted operating profit expectations and announced a cost-savings programme.

Its April-June adjusted operating profit rose 4% to 394.1 million euros ($436 million), topping the 387.8 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll, the maker of measurement and positioning systems said.

In a separate statement, it announced the launch of a programme aimed at annual cost savings of around 160-170 million euros, with a one-off charge of around 200 million to be taken in the third quarter.

Hexagon's sensors and software are used for measurement and quality inspection in manufacturing processes and engineering plant design, as well as in infrastructure planning, construction, mining, agriculture and energy.

