Sweden's Handelsbanken to sell Finnish businesses for $1.4 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

May 31, 2023 — 01:17 am EDT

OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - Sweden's Handelsbanken SHBa.ST said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell parts of its Finnish operation to three local companies for about 1.3 billion euros ($1.43 billion), equal to the net assets of the divested businesses.

Private customer, asset management and investment services operations were sold to S-Bank, small and medium-sized enterprise operations were sold to Oma Savings Bank OMASP.HE and life insurance operations to Fennia, Handelsbanken said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

