Sweden's Handelsbanken sees profits fall less than expected in Q1

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter net earnings as loan loss provisions caused by the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic grew less than estimated by many analysts.

Net profit fell 17% to 3.94 billion Swedish crowns ($389.8 million) from a year-ago 4.76 billion, beating a mean analysts' forecast of 3.31 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

"The effects of this viral outbreak on life and health in general, not to mention the global economy, can already be described as historically profound," the bank said in its report.

Loan losses increased to 538 million crowns, compared to 288 million in the year-ago-period, as the novel coronavirus outbreak and measures to contain it shut businesses, leaving companies and workers struggling to pay their bills.

The financial strain has been felt in Sweden, with a record number of hotels and restaurants going bankrupt in March.

Total expenses, a line which worried investors in recent years, rose 25% to 5.51 billion from a year-ago 4.4 billion.

However, net interest income, which includes income from mortgages, rose to 8.23 billion crowns from 7.94 billion a year ago, but less than the Refinitiv estimate of 8.27 billion.

($1 = 10.1077 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton and Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

