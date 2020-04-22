Sweden's Handelsbanken see profits drop amid coronavirus

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported a steep drop in first-quarter net earnings, citing loan loss provisions caused by the financial strain of the coronavirus.

Net profit fell 17% to 3.94 billion Swedish crowns ($389.80 million)from a year-ago 4.76 billion, better than an analysts' mean forecast of 3.31 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 10.1077 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Johan Ahlander)

