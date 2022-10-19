Sweden's Handelsbanken posts record profit as interest income climbs

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported record operating earnings that exceeded market expectations on Wednesday as interest income jumped in the third quarter amid an environment of rising inflation and tightening monetary policy.

The rival of Swedbank SWEDa.ST, SEB SEBa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE said operating profit totalled 7.27 billion Swedish crowns ($654.5 million) versus a year-ago 6.13 billion, beating a mean forecast 6.72 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Soaring inflation, fuelled in part by the war in Ukraine, has seen central banks rapidly hike rates, lifting interest income at Swedish banks but also squeezing households and businesses and depressing stock markets, potentially driving a rise in long negligible loan losses in coming quarters.

The first of Sweden's major banks to publish results for the third quarter, said business volumes were rising even as the quality of its lending portfolio remained high and credit losses at low levels.

Handelsbanken, whose main markets are Sweden, Norway and Britain, said its net interest income, which includes revenues from mortgages, climbed to 9.58 billion from a year-ago 7.59 billion, well above the 8.67 billion seen by analysts.

($1 = 11.1085 Swedish crowns)

