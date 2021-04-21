Sweden's Handelsbanken posts Q1 profit beat

Sweden's Handelsbanken reported better-than-expected quarterly net earnings on Wednesday as the bank's loan portfolio continued to weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with ease.

First-quarter net profit rose to 4.38 billion Swedish crowns ($518.9 million) from 3.94 billion in the previous year, beating the mean forecast of 3.97 billion seen by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 8.4404 Swedish crowns)

