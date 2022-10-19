Sweden's Handelsbanken operating profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Handelsbanken SHBa.ST reported third-quarter operating earnings above market expectations on Wednesday and said business volumes were growing while credit quality remained high.

The rival of Swedbank SWEDa.ST, SEB SEBa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE said operating profit totalled 7.27 billion Swedish crowns ($654.5 million) versus a year-ago 6.13 billion, beating a mean forecast 6.72 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 11.1085 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Niklas.Pollard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.