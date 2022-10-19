Sweden's Handelsbanken operating profit tops forecast

Swedish bank Handelsbanken reported third-quarter operating earnings above market expectations on Wednesday and said business volumes were growing while credit quality remained high.

The rival of Swedbank SWEDa.ST, SEB SEBa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE said operating profit totalled 7.27 billion Swedish crowns ($654.5 million) versus a year-ago 6.13 billion, beating a mean forecast 6.72 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

