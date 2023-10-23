Sweden's Handelsbanken appoints Michael Green as CEO

Adds detail in 2nd paragraph

HELSINKI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sweden's Handelsbanken SHBa.ST has appointed Michael Green as its new CEO from Jan. 1, replacing Carina Akerstrom who announced in August she would retire next year, the bank said on Monday.

Green, who has been with the company for nearly 30 years, moves to the top job from leading the bank's Swedish business, it added.

