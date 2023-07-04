Sweden's H2 Green Steel signs agreement with ZF

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Swedish steel and hydrogen venture H2 Green Steel has signed a seven-year contract with automotive industry supplier ZF for the delivery of near zero carbon emissions steel, it said on Tuesday.

Deliveries under the 1.5 billion euro ($1.6 billion) deal are set to begin 2026, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9164 euros)

