Sweden's H2 Green Steel raises $5.2 bln in new funding

COPENHAGEN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Swedish steel company H2 Green Steel said on Monday it had raised new funding amounting to 4.75 billion euros ($5.17 billion) to build its planned flagship plant in the northern Swedish town of Boden.

The company has signed debt financing of 4.2 billion euros, added equity of close to 300 million euros from investors and been awarded a 250 million euros grant from the EU Innovation Fund, it said in a statement.

Total funding to build the world's first large-scale green steel plant now amounts to 6.5 billion euros in total, said the company, which last year managed to raise equity funding of about 1.5 billion euros.

The Boden plant will use hydrogen produced from renewable electricity - rather than coal - to deliver steel in a process emitting as much as 95% less CO2 than steel produced with traditional blast furnace technology, the company has said.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

