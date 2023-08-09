News & Insights

US Markets
RIO

Sweden's H2 Green Steel lines up Vale, Rio Tinto for iron ore supply

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

August 09, 2023 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Swedish metal and hydrogen company H2 Green Steel said on Wednesday it has signed multi-year deals with miners Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Vale VALE3.SA for the supply of iron ore pellets from Canada and Brazil.

H2 Green Steel plans to build a plant in Boden in Sweden that will use the so-called direct reduced iron (DRI) production process. DRI production is estimated to cause significantly less greenhouse gas emissions than traditional manufacturing methods.

H2 Green Steel had earlier hoped to buy direct reduction (DR) pellets - the input material for its steel - from Swedish state-owned LKAB's mine in nearby Lulea.

H2 Green Steel said in a statement the pellets from Rio Tinto's joint venture Iron Ore Company of Canada would account for a significant part of the supply to its plant.

It did not disclose the value of the deals with Vale and Rio Tinto.

The Swedish start-up expects to begin operations at its plant, which it says will produce near zero carbon dioxide emissions steel, in 2025.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.