Sweden's grid operator eyes new power lines in the north for nearly $1 bln

OSLO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sweden's transmissions system operator Svenska Kraftnat plans to build new power lines for nearly $1 billion in the country's northern region to meet rising industrial demand and a boost in renewable power, the state-owned company said on Tuesday.

An industrialisation drive in Sweden's Norrland region would lead to grid connection applications for 5,000 megawatt (MW) of demand and 4,000 MW of renewable energy production, it added.

"These desired increases for feed-in and withdrawal create a great need for network reinforcements," Peter Wigert, chief financial officer at Svenska Kraftnat, said in a statement.

The availability of cheap, green power has attracted new industry to the region, including Hybrit, a joint venture between ore miner LKAB, state-owned energy company Vattenfall and steel-maker SSAB SSABa.ST, as well as battery producer Northvolt.

Northern Sweden is also the centre of a massive wind power expansion, with the country's energy agency forecasting wind power generation to more than double between 2019 and 2024.

The grid operator estimated that it would need to invest 8.4 billion Swedish crowns ($929.21 million) to build the grid, including three new lines and converter stations.

It will seek to halve the time needed to build the lines, which would normally take about 12-15 years, it added.

($1 = 9.0399 Swedish crowns)

