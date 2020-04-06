Sweden's Getinge to lift ventilator production capacity by 160% yr/yr

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published

Medical equipment group Getinge said on Monday it was increasing its production capacity for ventilators this year by 160% from last year's levels, to 26,000 units, to meet demand spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swedish firm said on March 16 it had already raised output substantially in response to the surge in demand and was looking to quickly ramp up further though it was experiencing component shortages.

A day later, Getinge, which says it has ventilator market share of around 25%, said it would grow capacity by 60%.

