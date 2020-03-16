Sweden's Getinge to deliver 500 ventilators to Italy, CEO says

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Getinge GETIB.ST, the world's biggest maker of ventilators and heart-lung machines, will deliver 500 ventilators to Italy, the Swedish company's chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

Italy, which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak with more than 10,000 infections and over 1,000 deaths so far, has tendered for 5,000 ventilators and other desperately needed medical equipment.

"There was, for example, now a tender in Italy for 5,000 ventilators and our annual production last year was 10,000 so it's an extremely big tender," Getinge CEO Mattias Perjos said.

"We could only bid for 500 ventilators, and we have now received confirmation that we will deliver," he added.

