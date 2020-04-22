Sweden's Getinge sees high ventilator delivery rate running into 2021

Demand for ventilators surging due to pandemic

STOCKHOLM, April 22 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment group Getinge GETIb.ST said on Wednesday it expected its high delivery rate for medical ventilators due to the pandemic to continue into next year before gradually returning to past levels.

Getinge, which has earlier announced it was boosting ventilator production capacity, said it had decided to also increase capacity for life support equipment, so-called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy.

"The (first) quarter was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the huge need for advanced ventilators and ECMO therapy at intensive care units around the world," said Getinge, one of the world's biggest producers of medical ventilators and ECMO.

"We expect to see continuing strong demand in both areas since demand is far outstripping supply," it said.

Getinge plans to ramp up ventilator production capacity to 160% of last year's output levels or 26,000 units, as hospitals around the globe scramble for ventilators to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The company said order intake for a number of other product groups had fallen due to the coronavirus crisis and it was therefore cutting costs within some parts of the business.

"For this reason, Getinge has made certain cost adjustments and have contingency in place to further adjust costs if necessary," it said.

The maker of products for surgery, intensive care, infection control and sterilisation reported a jump in quarterly operating profit before amortisation and items affecting comparability to 661 million crowns ($65.5 million), from 369 million a year ago, matching preliminary results published on April 9.

($1 = 10.0978 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

