Sweden's FSA to decide on SEB money laundering investigation on June 25

STOCKHOLM, June 10 (Reuters) - Sweden's FSA will meet on June 25 to conclude its investigation into SEB's management and controls of anti-money laundering measures in the Baltic region, the watchdog said on Wednesday.

The FSA slapped rival lender Swedbank with a record fine in March, but delayed the outcome of its investigation into SEB until June, citing shifting priorities in the wake of the worsening coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Colm Fulton; editing by Johannes Hellstrom) ((Colm.Fulton@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EUROPE MONEYLAUNDERING/SEB (URGENT)

