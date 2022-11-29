Sweden's Financial watchdog warns of high-yield bonds risk

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Many Swedish high-yield bonds risk liquidity problems under stressed market conditions, a financial watchdog stress test showed on Tuesday.

Overall, however, most Swedish investment funds seem able to handle relatively large outflows effectively, Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority said.

"A small percentage (9%) of corporate bond funds and a relatively large share (38%) of high-yield bond funds may experience liquidity problems under stressed market conditions," it said in a statement accompanying its bi-annual financial markets stability report.

"This is mainly because the managers of these funds generally invest in less liquid assets."

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto and Stine Jacobsen)

