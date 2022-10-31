Sweden's financial watchdog mulls fine over IT incident at Swedbank

STOCKHOLM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swedbank SWEDa.ST said on Monday Sweden's financial supervisory authority was investigating an IT incident on April 28 and was assessing a possible sanction against the bank over the incident.

The Swedish lender said in a statement the incident had resulted in incorrect account statements for customers.

"Swedbank has taken forceful measures to prevent this from happening again," it said.

