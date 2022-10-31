Sweden's financial watchdog mulls fine over IT incident at Swedbank

STOCKHOLM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swedbank SWEDa.ST said on Monday Sweden's financial supervisory authority was investigating an IT incident on April 28 and was assessing a possible sanction against the bank over the incident.

The Swedish lender said in a statement the incident had resulted in incorrect account statements for customers.

"Swedbank has taken forceful measures to prevent this from happening again," it said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

