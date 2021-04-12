Sweden's Evolution Gaming to buy Big Time Gaming for 450 mln euros

STOCKHOLM, April 12 (Reuters) - Live casino provider Evolution Gaming EVOG.ST has agreed to buy Australia-based online slot machine developer Big Time Gaming for up to 450 million euros ($534.8 million), it said on Monday.

Big Time Gaming had revenues of 33 million euros in 2020, and made an operating profit (EBITDA) of 29 million.

"The transaction is estimated to contribute positively to 2021 EPS for the Evolution Group," Evolution Gaming said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

