Sweden's EQT up 20% on market debut after 1.2 bln euro IPO

Contributor
Abhinav Ramnarayan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Esha Vaish

Swedish buyout firm EQT AB saw its shares open at 80.50 Swedish krona per share on its market debut in Stockholm on Tuesday, up 20% from the initial public offering (IPO) price.

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Swedish buyout firm EQT AB EQTAB.ST saw its shares open at 80.50 Swedish krona per share on its market debut in Stockholm on Tuesday, up 20% from the initial public offering (IPO) price.

The company on Monday it would sell around 190.6 million shares at 67 Swedish krona per share in the IPO, setting the deal size at 12.8 billion Swedish Krona, or 1.2 billion euros equivalent.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters