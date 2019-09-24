Sweden's EQT up 20% on market debut after 1.2 bln euro IPO

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Swedish buyout firm EQT AB EQTAB.ST saw its shares open at 80.50 Swedish krona per share on its market debut in Stockholm on Tuesday, up 20% from the initial public offering (IPO) price.

The company on Monday it would sell around 190.6 million shares at 67 Swedish krona per share in the IPO, setting the deal size at 12.8 billion Swedish Krona, or 1.2 billion euros equivalent.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.