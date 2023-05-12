News & Insights

US Markets
EQT

Sweden's EQT to take majority in Wind Tre Italy network

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 12, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by Riya Sharma and Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

Updates with details on deal

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's EQT Infrastructure will take a 60% stake in a new company that will own the mobile and fixed network of Italian telecoms group Wind Tre, it said on Friday, valuing the business at 3.4 billion euros ($3.74 billion) including debt.

Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison 0001.HK, the current owner of the asset, will own the remaining 40%.

The new company carved out from the existing Wind Tre will own and operate Italy's largest mobile network and a portfolio of assets, including radio antennas, base stations, transport network and associated contracts.

Like other telecoms operators in Italy, Wind Tre has been grappling with aggressive price competition that eroded earnings just as these companies face heavy investments to build a fifth-generation mobile grid.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Keith Weir)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.