Sweden's EQT proposes Marcus Wallenberg, Margo Cook as board members

STOCKHOLM, May 3 (Reuters) - Private equity firm EQT EQTAB.ST will propose Marcus Wallenberg and Margo Cook as new board members after Peter Wallenberg Jr and Finn Rausing declined re-election, it said on Monday.

Marcus Wallenberg is a board member of bank SEB SEBa.ST and defence firm Saab SAABb.ST, and vice-chairman of Investor INVEb.ST, the prominent Wallenberg family's holding company.

Margo Cook, a U.S citizen, is a former president of Nuveen Advisory Services, one of the world's largest asset managers, EQT said in a statement.

Finn Rausing and Peter Wallenberg Jr had served on EQT's board for eight years and six years respectively.

"Margo Cook and Marcus Wallenberg will bring additional perspectives and expertise from the global financial markets and international business arena, both vital for EQT's future growth strategy," Magnus Billing of the nomination committee said in a statement.

EQT, founded in 1994 by SEB, AEA Investors and Investor AB, has more than 67 billion euros ($80.5 billion) in assets under management across 26 active funds.

($1 = 0.8320 euros)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.