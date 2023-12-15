Sweden's EQT makes strongest offer for Bundesliga media rights stake -sources

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm EQT AB EQTAB.ST has made the strongest offer in the bidding process for a stake in the German Football League's (DFL) soon to be created media rights company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

EQT has offered 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) for a 7.9% stake in DFL Media, the sources said, which would value the new marketing subsidiary at 12.7 billion euros.

CVC Capital Partners CVC.UL is also offering 1 billion euros but wants 8% in return, while Blackstone is offering 950 million euros for 8%, the sources said. Advent was trailing with a bid of 870 million euros for 8%, they added.

Advent and the Deutsche Fussball Liga declined to comment. Blackstone, CVC and EQT did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The DFL executive committee intends to continue negotiations with two or three interested parties and is set to reduce the number of bidders on Tuesday, one of the sources added.

Germany's first and second league soccer clubs voted this week to allow an investor to take a stake in the media rights firm, as leagues in Europe increasingly consider broadcasting arrangements as a way to boost revenue and increase their global reach.

German newspaper Handelsblatt and Bloomberg first reported on the bids on Thursday evening.

The DFL has said that it aims to conclude an agreement worth between 900 million and 1 billion euros by the end of March, before it awards media rights for the German market for 2025-2029.

Some 300 million euros will go to the clubs in the first years of the deal to compensate them for having to share rights revenue with financial investors for up to 20 years, according to the DFL.

The Bundesliga is ranked as Europe's second biggest soccer league by revenue after England's Premier League.

($1 = 0.9128 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Tristan Veyet, Editing by Miranda Murray, Kirsten Donovan)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

