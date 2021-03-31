Sweden's EQT in talks to buy majority stake in Cerba HealthCare - source

STOCKHOLM, March 31 (Reuters) - Swedish buyout firm EQT EQT.N is taking a majority stake in French medical laboratory services operator Cerba HealthCare from Partners Group at an enterprise value of 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion), according to a source familiar with the matter.

Cerba said on Wednesday it is in discussions with EQT for an investment in the company but did not disclose the size of the deal.

Swiss-based investment manager Partners Group and PSP Investments had bought Cerba in 2017 from private equity group PAI Partners.

Spokespersons at Partners and EQT declined to comment on the deal.

After the completion of the deal, Cerba said EQT and PSP Investments will work with its management team, led by CEO Catherine Courboillet. ($1 = 0.8515 euros)

