US Markets
EQT

Sweden's EQT in talks to buy majority stake in Cerba HealthCare - source

Contributors
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Arno Scheutze Reuters
Published

Swedish buyout firm EQT is taking a majority stake in French medical laboratory services operator Cerba HealthCare from Partners Group at an enterprise value of 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion), according to a source familiar with the matter.

STOCKHOLM, March 31 (Reuters) - Swedish buyout firm EQT EQT.N is taking a majority stake in French medical laboratory services operator Cerba HealthCare from Partners Group at an enterprise value of 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion), according to a source familiar with the matter.

Cerba said on Wednesday it is in discussions with EQT for an investment in the company but did not disclose the size of the deal.

Swiss-based investment manager Partners Group and PSP Investments had bought Cerba in 2017 from private equity group PAI Partners.

Spokespersons at Partners and EQT declined to comment on the deal.

After the completion of the deal, Cerba said EQT and PSP Investments will work with its management team, led by CEO Catherine Courboillet. ($1 = 0.8515 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Arno Scheutze in Frankfurt Editing by Keith Weir)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular