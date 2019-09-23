Sweden's EQT closes order book on IPO worth up to $1.3 bln

Swedish buyout firm EQT Partners has closed the order book on its initial public offering worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion), with the order book covered across the entire price range, according to a lead manager.

The company launched the IPO earlier this month with a price range of 62-68 Swedish crown ($6.44-$7.06) per share for a 20% stake, setting the base deal size at 11.8-13 billion crowns, or 1.1-1.2 billion euros.

JP Morgan and SEB are global coordinators and joint bookrunners along with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Nordea and UBS.

($1 = 0.9107 euros)

