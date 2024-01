STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Swedish mining equipment maker Epiroc EPIRa.ST on Wednesday said it expected underlying demand to stay high in the near term as it reported a fourth-quarter operating profit roughly in line with expectations.

(Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((marie.mannes@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 82;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.