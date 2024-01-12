News & Insights

Sweden's Electrolux warns of Q4 loss, shares fall

January 12, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Swedish appliances maker Electrolux ELUXb.ST reported on Friday a preliminary fourth-quarter operating loss of around 700 million crowns ($68.4 mln) before non-recurring items, against a year-earlier 600 million crowns loss, sending its shares down.

It said its North America business area made an underlying loss of 1.4 billion crowns against a year-ago 1.2 billion loss, driven by intensified price pressure, lower volumes and elevated costs.

"The main driver behind the loss in North America was intensified price pressure and weak demand during Black Friday, as well as the remainder of the year," Electrolux said in a statement.

It said it would book a total of 2.5 billion crowns in non-recurring costs in the quarter.

Shares in Electrolux, which is due to publish its full fourth quarter earnings report on Feb. 2, were down 4.6% at 1538 GMT.

($1 = 10.2290 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

