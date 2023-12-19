News & Insights

Sweden's Electrolux sets up task force to avoid Red Sea attacks

December 19, 2023 — 03:58 am EST

HELSINKI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Sweden's Electrolux has set up a task force to reduce the impact of maritime attacks affecting the appliance maker's shipments on the world's main East-West trade route, it said late on Monday.

The measures include identifying particularly time-sensitive deliveries and finding alternative routes if required, the company told Reuters.

Recent attacks on vessels by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have disrupted international commerce on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. The route accounts for about 15% of the world's shipping traffic.

Electrolux has worked with shipping companies such as Maersk MAERSKb.CO and CMA CMACG.UL, which have both paused Red Sea shipments after missiles were fired at their vessels.

