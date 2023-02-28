Sweden's economy contracted in fourth quarter

Adds details, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's economy contracted 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year, final growth figures from the Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Preliminary estimates had shown GDP grew 0.6%.

Higher interest rates and the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine have been widely expected to put the brakes on the economy, but the reading was worse than expected.

"The decrease is noticed in many parts of the economy with broad declines in business investments and household consumption," the Statistics Office said in a statement.

The economy contracted 0.9% in the fourth quarter compacted to the third quarter, worse than flash figures which showed a decline of 0.6%.

The central bank has jacked up rates over the past year and is expected to hike again at its next meeting in April.

The Riksbank's forecast is for rates to reach around 3.5% from 3.0% currently.

The Swedish economy is expected to contract around 1.1% this year, according to the central bank.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((johan.ahlander@thomsonreuters.com; +46 707 211027; Reuters Messaging: johan.ahlander.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.