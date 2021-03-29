Sweden's Corem Property offers to buy Klovern in $2.25 bln deal

STOCKHOLM, March 29 (Reuters) - Real estate company Corem Property Group COREa.ST has offered to buy its Swedish peer Klovern KLOVa.ST in a deal worth 19.48 billion crowns ($2.25 billion), it said on Monday.

Corem Property, which has been one of Klovern's largest shareholders since 2008, said the offer corresponded to around 16.5 Swedish crowns per ordinary share and 323 crowns per preference share in Klovern.

Through the merger, the new group's property portfolio will consist of 517 properties valued at around 71.5 billion crowns.

"By combining Corem's strong logistics property portfolio with Klovern's concentration of office properties, we are creating one of the Nordic region's largest real estate companies," Corem Chairman Patrik Essehorn said in a statement, adding that annual synergies were expected at around 200 million crowns.

Corem said a condition of the deal was that it would become the owner of more than 90% of Klovern shares.

Shares in Klovern rose 12.0% and Corem shares were up 5.3% in early trading on Monday.

($1 = 8.6479 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

