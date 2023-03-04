Sweden's central bank to raise rates at next meeting- Thedeen says

STOCKHOLM, March 4 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank see more rate rises ahead and will probably increase interest rates by 25 or 50 basis points at the next meeting in April, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said in an interview with Swedish Radio on Saturday.

The central bank raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 3% in February and signalled further tightening in the coming months to combat inflation and headwinds from a weak currency.

"Inflation is so much above the target and the indicators for the Swedish economy so far are not so dramatically negative that it would change the forecasts we have for policy rate changes," Thedeen said, reiterating that the most likely was for the Riksbank to raise rates by 25 or 50 points in April.

Headline inflation eased somewhat in January to 9.3%, still way above the 2% Riksbank target, but even more worrying was that underlying inflation, excluding volatile energy prices, was 8.7%, up from 8.4% in the previous month.

"It's not just meat and milk prices that have gone up, but it's broad and pretty much everywhere. And this also means that the rise is in some sense more difficult to slow down," Thedeen said.

Thedeen and the central bank has been criticised for putting too much pressure on Swedish households, with several economists arguing that the Riksbank risks wrecking the economy as consumers are already feeling the strain from rampant price increases.

"We have to be wary that we don't cause more harm than we are doing good, but I don't think we are at that point. We are talking about a relatively mild downturn of the Swedish economy," Thedeen said.

Sweden's GDP growth for the fourth quarter of 2022 declined by 0.2% compared with the fourth quarter 2021 and fell by 0.5% compared with the third quarter, figures from the Statistics Office showed this week.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander. Editing by Jane Merriman)

