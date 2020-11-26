Sweden's Castellum launches rival bid for Norwegian real estate firm Entra

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Real estate company Castellum CAST.ST has launched a 30.8 billion Norwegian crown ($3.5 billion) cash and shares takeover bid for Norway's Entra ASA ENTRA.OL, the Swedish company said on Thursday.

The bid, equating to 170.86 Norwegian crowns per Entra share, exceeded a rival offer from Sweden's SBB SBBb.ST, which on Tuesday presented a bid worth 165 crowns per share.

($1 = 8.8200 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman )

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

