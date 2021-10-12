Sweden's Balder raises stake in Entra, plans to make mandatory offer

STOCKHOLM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate group Balder BALDb.ST said on Tuesday it had raised its stake in Entra ENTRA.OL to 33.7% and planned to make a mandatory offer to the remaining shareholders in the Norwegian peer.

"Balder has previously communicated that we prefer Entra to continue to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange," it said in a statement. "This is still our opinion, but at the same time we wish to increase our ownership interest in Entra, (which is) why we now intend to submit a mandatory offer."

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.