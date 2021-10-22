Sweden's Autoliv slashes 2021 outlook on supply woes

By Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Automotive supplier Autoliv ALIVsdb.STALV.N slashed its full-year outlook on Friday as lingering chip shortages hampered global car production, after reporting lower than expected earnings.

A shortage of semiconductors is forcing automakers to cut output despite rebounding demand.

The world's largest producer of airbags and seatbelts, whose profits were also dented by higher raw material costs, said it expected supply disruptions to continue to impact light vehicle production in the fourth quarter.

Its Sweden-listed shares rose 3.4% by 1142 GMT. Wells Fargo said the guidance cut was likely lower than feared.

"The decremental margins on the 2021 sales revision of ~23% were much better than the 30-40% decremental margins of suppliers that have revised guidance recently," the bank said in a note.

The rival of ZF and Joyson Safety Systems cut its 2021 guidance for like-for-like sales growth to around 8% from a previous forecast of 16-18%, and its adjusted operating margin forecast to around 8% from 9-9.5%.

Autoliv said there were some indications of a moderate improvement in semiconductor availability in Asia and North America, while visibility remains poor.

"The problems around semiconductors remain and we see it going with us into 2022," CEO Mikael Bratt told Reuters, adding the firm maintained its medium-term targets.

Autoliv reported a third-quarter operating profit of $99 million, down from $175 million a year earlier, and lagging a mean forecast for $110 million based on a poll of analysts published by the company.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard and Jason Neely)

