Sweden's Autoliv sees 2020 sales upturn amid gloomy auto market

Sweden's Autoliv, the world's largest producer of airbags and seatbelts, forecast on Tuesday an upturn in underlying sales growth in 2020 as it reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat market expectations.
